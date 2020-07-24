1/
Mrs. Nola V. (Gosman) McCutcheon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEXINGTON, Ind. – Nola V. Gosman McCutcheon, 94, of Lexington, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at 6:50 p.m. at the Thornton Terrace Health Campus in Hanover, Ind. 
Survivors include her daughters, Janice (Melvin Dale) Liter of Lexington, Ind., Jerry (Warren) Watson of Hanover, Ind.; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Shelby Gosman; her mother, Ethel Angell Gosman; and her husband, Ira Andrew McCutcheon,
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with  Bro. Brian Schulz and Pastor Keith Wingham officiating.  Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Ind. 
Friends may visit Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved