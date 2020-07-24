LEXINGTON, Ind. – Nola V. Gosman McCutcheon, 94, of Lexington, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at 6:50 p.m. at the Thornton Terrace Health Campus in Hanover, Ind.

Survivors include her daughters, Janice (Melvin Dale) Liter of Lexington, Ind., Jerry (Warren) Watson of Hanover, Ind.; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Shelby Gosman; her mother, Ethel Angell Gosman; and her husband, Ira Andrew McCutcheon,

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Bro. Brian Schulz and Pastor Keith Wingham officiating. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Ind.

Friends may visit Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.



