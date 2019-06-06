Norma Jean Detmer Messmore Maddox, 85, of Knoxville, formerly of Clarksville, Ind. and Milton, Ky. died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at The Point at Lifesprings in Knoxville.

Survivors include her son, Jack Douglas "Doug" (Gail) Messmore of Indianapolis, Ind.; her daughter, Linda (Don) Howell of Knoxville; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her step-son, Terry Maddox of Mobile, Ala.; and her step-daughter, Cherri Maddox of Columbus, Ind. She was preceded in death by her father, William E. Detmer; her mother, Viola M. Adcock Detmer; her first husband and father of her children, Charles "Jack" Messmore; her husband, Clarence Samuel Maddox; and her step-mother, Pearl Jeanette Crutchlow Detmer.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Pastor Mike Gibbons officiating. Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky.