Norma Lloyd, 98, of Carrollton died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Signature Healthcare of Trimble County in Bedford, Ky.
She was born on July 17, 1921, in Ghent, Carroll County, Ky., the daughter of the late William Ruben Owen and Aggie Mae Beard Owen. She had retired from the former Teledyne-Wirz Tube Factory and C.C.L. Container in Carrollton in the production department. She had been a member of the American Legion Post No. 9 Ladies Auxiliary in Madison, Ind., and the former Ghent Christian Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Norma (Larry) Dutcher of Logansport, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kimla Russell, Angela Dalton, Dereck Mershall and Tyler Dutcher; four great-grandchildren, Tanner (Erica) Kidwell, Davee (Eddie) Marksberry, Caleb Mershall and Dilyn Dutcher; two great-grandchildren, Bryston Marksberry and Eli Mershall; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Jessie Lee Sieler, Virginia Bradley and Leta Mae Perkins; four brothers, Frank Owen, William Owen, Bernard Owen and Adrian Owen; a granddaughter, Cynthia Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Seth E. Mershall and Danielle D. Russell.
Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020