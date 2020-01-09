Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Lloyd, 98, of Carrollton died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Signature Healthcare of Trimble County in Bedford, Ky.

She was born on July 17, 1921, in Ghent, Carroll County, Ky., the daughter of the late William Ruben Owen and Aggie Mae Beard Owen. She had retired from the former Teledyne-Wirz Tube Factory and C.C.L. Container in Carrollton in the production department. She had been a member of the American Legion Post No. 9 Ladies Auxiliary in Madison, Ind., and the former Ghent Christian Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Norma (Larry) Dutcher of Logansport, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kimla Russell, Angela Dalton, Dereck Mershall and Tyler Dutcher; four great-grandchildren, Tanner (Erica) Kidwell, Davee (Eddie) Marksberry, Caleb Mershall and Dilyn Dutcher; two great-grandchildren, Bryston Marksberry and Eli Mershall; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Jessie Lee Sieler, Virginia Bradley and Leta Mae Perkins; four brothers, Frank Owen, William Owen, Bernard Owen and Adrian Owen; a granddaughter, Cynthia Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Seth E. Mershall and Danielle D. Russell.

Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, Ky. Norma Lloyd, 98, of Carrollton died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Signature Healthcare of Trimble County in Bedford, Ky.She was born on July 17, 1921, in Ghent, Carroll County, Ky., the daughter of the late William Ruben Owen and Aggie Mae Beard Owen. She had retired from the former Teledyne-Wirz Tube Factory and C.C.L. Container in Carrollton in the production department. She had been a member of the American Legion Post No. 9 Ladies Auxiliary in Madison, Ind., and the former Ghent Christian Church.She is survived by a daughter, Norma (Larry) Dutcher of Logansport, Ind.; four grandchildren, Kimla Russell, Angela Dalton, Dereck Mershall and Tyler Dutcher; four great-grandchildren, Tanner (Erica) Kidwell, Davee (Eddie) Marksberry, Caleb Mershall and Dilyn Dutcher; two great-grandchildren, Bryston Marksberry and Eli Mershall; along with several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Jessie Lee Sieler, Virginia Bradley and Leta Mae Perkins; four brothers, Frank Owen, William Owen, Bernard Owen and Adrian Owen; a granddaughter, Cynthia Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Seth E. Mershall and Danielle D. Russell.Funeral Services were held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial was in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, Ky. Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close