Norman D. "Norm" Brown, 94, of Madison, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the River Terrace Health Campus in Madison.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Kaninenberg Brown of Madison; his son, Gary (Brenda) Brown of Clarksville, Tenn.; his three granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Tullie Byron Brown; and his mother, Maude M. Smitha Brown.
Funeral services were held Friday, Nov. 22, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Father Christopher A. Craig officiating. Interment followed in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 28, 2019