Orithia Tandy Williams Hamilton, 91, departed this earthly life at her home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She entered this life on Jan. 14, 1929, in Owen County, Ky. to R. Orville and Mary Loucretia Smith Williams. Orithia was a long time member of Dallasburg Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, served on many church committees and taught Sunday school for many years. An avid fisherman, she also loved raising a vegetable garden. Orithia was a farmer, retired cashier from Parkview Supermarket in Carrollton, Ky. and a graduate of Spencerian Business College in Louisville, Ky.

Left to mourn her passing is a daughter; Rena' H. (Butch) Kendall of Wheatley; three sons, Daniel Glenn (Kathy) Hamilton of Cold Springs, Ky., David Dwain (Martha) Hamilton of Wheatley and Dwight Douglas Hamilton of Wheatley; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; William Arthur Hamilton in 2017; sisters; Ida Katherine Helm, Mary Lou Hall, Nancy Carol Perkins, and an infant sister; brothers, Ralph Herndon Williams, Ray Edward Williams and R.O. "Rody" Wiliiams.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Dallasburg Baptist Church in Wheatley, with the Rev. Pat Butcher and the Rev. Tim Sperduto officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the church and also noon – 2 p.m. on the day of the service. Burial will be in the Dallasburg Wheatley Cemetery.

Memorial Gifts may take the form of gifts to: Dallasburg Baptist Church or The Wheatley Community Center in care of Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.

Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with coordinating the details of the service.

Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020

