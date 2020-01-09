Pamela J. Stewart, 70, of Carrollton, Ky., died at 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Hickory Creek of Madison in Madison, Ind.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Scroggins of Carrollton, Ky., David (Kim) of Milton, Ky., Darren (Teresa) Scroggins of Hanover, Ind.; and her daughters, Monica McDowell and her companion, Stacy Hicks of Carrollton, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Clarence Stewart; and her mother, Mary Loretta Gordon Stewart.
Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 by Bro. Aaron Snelling at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Interment followed in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Milton, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020