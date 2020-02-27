Patricia Ann "Dutsy Brown" Sanders, 66, of Madison, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at The Water's of Clifty Falls.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Marshall and her companion, Jason Clark of Bedford, Ky.; her sons, Richard Martin Sanders, III, Jr. and his fiancee, Joanie Martin of Bedford, and James Sanders of Bedford; her mother, Grace Lee Popps Frazier of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Frazier; and her son in law, Rodney Marshall.
Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Bro. Bobby Wade officiating. Interment followed in the Campbellsburg Cemetery in Campbellsburg, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020