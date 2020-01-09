Patricia Booth Conway, 84 of Lexington died Sunday Dec. 29,2019. She was born on February 19 1935, in Carrollton, Ky. the daughter of the late Pearl M. Booth and Robert L. Booth.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Conway Johnson of Canton Ga. and Anne Conway Jones and Kelly Conway Elmore, both of Lexington; and two grandchildren, Beth Johnson Crowley, Hendersonville, Tenn. and Kate Johnson, Woodstock, Ga. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe P. Conway.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020