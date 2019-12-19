Patrick Dean Mefford, 44 of Carrollton passed away Dec. 12, 2019.
He is survived by his mother Marilyn Hewitt; daughters, Rachel Hope, Kathy and Kaitlyn Mefford and Sophia Stafford; step-sisters Kaleb Clendenin, Ashelea Payton and Lisa McCormick; sister Gena Mefford; brother Robert W. Barns; three grandchildren, Jovanny, Anaylei and Josiah Mefford; and two step-grandsons Mason Coomer and Aganacio McCormick; and many other family members.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements by Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., Louisville, KY. 40215.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 20, 2019