Patrick Dean Mefford, 44 of Carrollton passed away Dec. 12, 2019.
He was a wonderful father who loved all of his daughters dearly. He was well-liked in the community and always a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother Marilyn Hewitt; daughters, Rachel Hilario, Kathy and Kaitlin Mefford and Sophia Stafford; one brother; two sisters; three grandchildren, Jovanny, Anaylei and Josiah Hilario; and many other family members.
A memorial dinner will be Jan. 27. 2020, 6-8 p.m. at the Relevant Church, 2505 Highland Ave., Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020