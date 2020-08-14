CARROLLTON, Ky. – Patsy Kay Miles, 83, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at her home near Ghent, Ky.

Survivors include, two daughters, Sharon (Kenny) Perkins of Owenton, Ky. and Candice (Jeff) Conn of Wake Forest, N.C.; a son, Marty (Tina) McIntyre of Ghent; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estel and Dorothy Anderson Miles; a daughter; Theresa Moore; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Dr. Chris White officiating. Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton, KY.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50 percent of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store