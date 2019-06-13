Paul Bradley "P.B." May

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul Bradley "P.B." May, 59, of Carrollton, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Marie McCloskey May; and his mother, Dorothy Ann Hunter Bowman of Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his father; Paul Sidney "Sid" May.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 10, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Jerry Ison officiating. Burial was in the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.