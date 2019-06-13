Paul Bradley "P.B." May, 59, of Carrollton, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Marie McCloskey May; and his mother, Dorothy Ann Hunter Bowman of Carrollton. He was preceded in death by his father; Paul Sidney "Sid" May.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 10, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Jerry Ison officiating. Burial was in the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019