Service Information
Calling hours
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home
1011 Master Street
Corbin , KY
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home
1011 Master Street
Corbin , KY

Paul Cassidy, 86, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born October 4, 1932, in Keavy, Ky., he was the son of the late William Elzie and Lola Cassidy. In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Cassidy, and son, Allen Cassidy.

He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church and an Air Force veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. His working career included time as a trooper with the Kentucky State Police prior to a longer career with Kentucky Utilities in Carrollton, Ky.

He leaves behind his wife, Alma Martin Cassidy; son, Ricky Cassidy and wife Lynn of Keavy; step-son Larry Hawkins and wife Brenda of Carrollton; three grandchildren: Allison Cassidy Goode and husband Cody, Caitlyn Cassidy, and Zach Cassidy; brother, Leland Cassidy and wife Geraldine of FL; and daughter-in-law, Connie Cassidy. He is also survived by other relatives and numerous friends. He will be deeply missed.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dan Eubanks and Pastor Steve Mayle officiating. Burial followed in Locust Grove Cemetery with full military rites by the Chapter 165.

The family received friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Wednesday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

