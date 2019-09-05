Phillip Wayne Brown, 69, of Campbellsburg, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Brown; children and stepchildren, Donnie Brown (Alicia) of LaGrange, Ky., Trevor Brown (Karey) of Sulphur, Ky., Dusty Brown of Bedford, Ky., Aaron Marsh (Cristina) of Carrollton, Ky., Amy Wright (Nathan) of Carrollton, Ryan Marsh (Amy) of Carrollton; and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bishop Brown and Winona Willett Brown.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, Aug, 31, at Ransdell Funeral Home in Campbellsburg. Graveside services followed at Turners Station Cemetery. The Rev. Shawn Golden officiated the service.
Ransdell Funeral Home, Campbellsburg, Kentucky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019