Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Gene Rose. View Sign

Phyllis Gene Rose, 60, of Carrollton died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 23, 1958, in Carrollton, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Bennie and Lorena Hearn.

She enjoyed baking, family gatherings, going to events with her grandchildren and playing Bingo.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Jim Rose Sr.; brother, Howard Hearn and sister, Annie Hearn. Phyllis is survived by her son, Jim (Cristy) Rose; daughters, Brenda (Jayme) Murphy and Elizabeth Rose; brothers, William (Sue) Hearn, Dickie (Connie) Hearn, Johnny (Bev) Hearn, Bobby (Toni) Hearn and Glenn Hearn; sisters, Brenda Goodman and Nancy Scrogham; and grandchildren, Mallory Murphy, Jayda Murphy, Brayden Rice, Katelynn Murphy, Ryder Rose and Alayna Rose.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 41, 123 Fifth Street, in Carrollton. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at Phyllis Gene Rose, 60, of Carrollton died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 23, 1958, in Carrollton, Phyllis was the daughter of the late Bennie and Lorena Hearn.She enjoyed baking, family gatherings, going to events with her grandchildren and playing Bingo.In addition to her parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Jim Rose Sr.; brother, Howard Hearn and sister, Annie Hearn. Phyllis is survived by her son, Jim (Cristy) Rose; daughters, Brenda (Jayme) Murphy and Elizabeth Rose; brothers, William (Sue) Hearn, Dickie (Connie) Hearn, Johnny (Bev) Hearn, Bobby (Toni) Hearn and Glenn Hearn; sisters, Brenda Goodman and Nancy Scrogham; and grandchildren, Mallory Murphy, Jayda Murphy, Brayden Rice, Katelynn Murphy, Ryder Rose and Alayna Rose.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the American Legion Post 41, 123 Fifth Street, in Carrollton. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com. Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close