HANOVER, Ind. – Phyllis Jan Leach Craft, 82, of Hanover, Indiana died on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel M. Craft of Hanover; her daughter, Teresa Simonton Miles of Knoxville, Tennessee; her son, Daniel "Todd" (Dawn) Craft of Bloomington, Indiana; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Shirley" Leach; and her mother, Ruth Wingham Leach.

Funeral services were held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at the Hanover Baptist Church, in Hanover, Indiana. Interment followed in the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford, Kentucky.

Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Indiana was entrusted with the arrangemetns.



