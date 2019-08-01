Phyllis Magalene Hinds McQueary Smith, 72, of Milton, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Milton.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with Pastor Mike McArter officiating. Interment was in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison.
Survivors include her son, William Gus McQueary of Milton; and one grandson. She was preceded in death by her father, William Hinds; her mother, Ruby Duncan Hinds; and her son, Billy Joe McQueary.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019