Randy Baker, 55, died in Salt Lake City, Utah from massive heart failure.
Randy is survived by his son, Phillip Baker and wife Kassandram Netherland, Tex.; one daughter, Courtney Baker and Travis Stubbins of Macedonia, Ohio; a son, Mitchell Baker and wife Marla of Marshallville, Ohio; his ex-wife, Heather Baker of Wadsworth, Ohio.; his parents, Jerry and Donna Driver of Lafayette, Tenn.; sisters Rhonda Graves and Joni and Timmy Williams of Lafayette, Tenn.; and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Roger and Oris Jean Ausburn, and Lonnie and Dorothy Baker, all of Carrollton, Ky.; and father, Donnie Baker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 26, 2020
