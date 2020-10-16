1/
Raymond Francis Vaughn
MILTON, Ky. – Raymond Francis Vaughn, 83, of Milton, Kentucky died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Frances White Vaughn of Milton; his daughters, Lisa Ann Vaughn (Rob Konkle) of Madison, Indiana, and Susan Vaughn Przystawski (Brian) of Prospect, Kentucky; his sons, Charlie Vaughn (Angie) of Madison, Bernard Vaughn of Madison, John Vaughn (Lisa) of Carmel, Indiana, and David Vaughn (Marianne) of Milton; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles H. and Elizabeth M. Woodsmall Vaughn.
Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Madison with Father Christopher A. Craig officiating.  Graveside ceremony followed at the St. Patrick Cemetery in Madison.
The Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, was entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
