Remonia J. Brinson Potter, 86, of Madison died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at The Water's of Clifty Falls in Madison.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Pastor Joe Cartwright officiating. Interment will be private in the Brooksburg Cemetery in Brooksburg, Ind. Friends may visit Thursday from 5 p.m. until time of service. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughters, Aleta (Nick) James of Madison, Sandy (Kathy) Potter of Martinsville, Ind., Cindy (Syd) Sparks of Aurora, Ind.; a son, Allen Douglas "Doug" (Juanita) Potter of Kent, Ind.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, John E. Brinson; her mother, Edna C. James Brinson; her husband, Richard A. Potter; and a grandson.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019