Reuben Carroll Davis Sr., 71, of Madison, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his daughter's home in Milton, Ky.
Memorial services were held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Milton Christian Church, in Milton with Bro. Clifton Hartley officiating. Morgan and Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Dr. in Madison was entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Jacklyn V. Snell Davis of Madison; his sons, Reuben (Mary Ritchie) Davis, Jr. of North Vernon, Ind., Tom (Goma) Davis of Madison, Kevin R. (Megan) Davis of La Grange, Ky.; his daughters, Violet Giar of Madison, Amanda (Dennis) Kent of Madison, Miranda (Jason) Wright of Bedford, Ky., Michelle (James) Melton of Milton; 23 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred "Rack" Davis, Sr.; and mother, Carla "Carlie" Mae Stoner Davis.
Published in The News-Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019