Rhonda G. Burt, 64, of Carrollton died on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Carrollton.

She was born on June 13, 1955, in Madison, Jefferson County, Ind., the daughter of the late Ralph Muriel Herald and Bonnie Lee Moscoe Herald. She was a 1973 graduate of Carroll County High School and had last worked for Florida Tile in Lawrenceburg, Ky., as an Offbearer. She was a member of the Dean Memorial United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, working on word find books and crocheting in her spare time.

She is survived by her two sons, David Burt of Simpsonville, Ky., and Joseph Burt of Bowling Green, Ky.; two sisters, Dale Eaves of Worthville, Ky., and Sheilah Norton of Danville, Ky.; three brothers, Dennis Herald of Leesburg, Fla., Ricky Herald of Worthville, and Barry Herald of Worthville; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Dean Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Church Street, in Worthville. A Memorial and Sharing of Memories Service will on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Dean Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Church Street, in Worthville. Refreshments will be available during the visitation. Cremation Services have been chosen by the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Dean Memorial United Methodist Church.

