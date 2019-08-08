Richard Pat Maiden, 83, of Glencoe, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Gallatin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw, KY.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 5, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Keith Miller officiating. Burial will take place in the Glencoe Cemetery.
Survivors include; five daughters, Jackie Maiden (Darwin) Renfro of Owenton, Ky., Janet (Jeff) Gibson of Squiresville, Ky., Candy Osborne of Glencoe, Cindy Norris of Warsaw, Ky. and Pam (Rickie) Locke of New Liberty, Ky.; three sons; Rodney (Missy) Maiden of English, Ky., Pat (Cecilia)O'Connor of Ghent, Ky., and Neal (Darlene) O'Connor of Sparta, Ky.; 18 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stoy and Dora Patton Maiden; and his wife, Betty Jo Littrell Maiden.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019