Richard Pat Maiden

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard Pat Maiden, 83, of Glencoe, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Gallatin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw, KY.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 5, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Keith Miller officiating. Burial will take place in the Glencoe Cemetery.
Survivors include; five daughters, Jackie Maiden (Darwin) Renfro of Owenton, Ky., Janet (Jeff) Gibson of Squiresville, Ky., Candy Osborne of Glencoe, Cindy Norris of Warsaw, Ky. and Pam (Rickie) Locke of New Liberty, Ky.; three sons; Rodney (Missy) Maiden of English, Ky., Pat (Cecilia)O'Connor of Ghent, Ky., and Neal (Darlene) O'Connor of Sparta, Ky.; 18 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stoy and Dora Patton Maiden; and his wife, Betty Jo Littrell Maiden.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 8, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.