Robert Andrew "Bob" May, 86, of Carrollton, passed this life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home. He was born in The Fork, Marion County, Ky. on Sept. 6, 1932, to William Marion and Gladys Pauline Boswell May. Bob was a member of the Carrollton Christian Church – Disciples of Christ, NEA, KEA, Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, the NRA and the "Hour of Power" coffee club at Welch's Restaurant in Carrollton. Since graduation from Danville High School, he had been an educator most of his life, graduating from Campbellsville College with a Bachelor's degree and attaining a Master's Degree from Western Kentucky University and his Rank 1 from the University of Kentucky. Bob began his career as a teacher/counselor at Meade County High School and then to various schools throughout Kentucky. He served as Guidance Counselor with Williamstown Independent Schools, Assistant Principal at Carroll County High School, Principal at Carroll County Middle School, Superintendent of Trimble County School System and Principal of Prestonsburg High School. Bob was at one time a partner in Craftsman Insulation Co. in Carrollton and also served his country in the U.S. Army from September 21, 1953 until July 28, 1955.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Sandra Weaver May; his daughter, Jenna Lynn May Stevens and her husband Rob of Bedford, Ky.; a son, Robert Bryan May and his wife Cathy Horn May of Lexington, Ky.; four grandchildren, Abigail Lucille May, Jackson Weaver May Robert Benjamin Stevens and Katherine Shea Stevens; an aunt; Dorothy Semonis; and cousins, Gayle Hundley and Roseanne Sinkhorn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Carrollton Christian Church with the Revs. Gene Weaver and Tammie Douglas officiating. Visitation will be 5 – 8 p.m., Thursday and 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m.., Friday at the Hopeful Lutheran Cemetery in Florence, Ky.

Memorial gifts may take the form of contributions to: The Carrollton Christian Church, 310 Fifth Street, Carrollton KY 41008; Smile Train, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor ,New York NY 10017; The , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville FL 32256. Envelopes will be available.

Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

