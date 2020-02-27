Robert G. "Bobby Gene" Burton, 61, of Hanover, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 1:20 p.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.
Survivors include his wife Betty Jo Mann Burton of Hanover; his mother, S. Jean Burton Reed and her husband, George of Madison; daughters, Beth King of Columbus, Ind., and Angela Burton Spry of Deputy, Ind.; his son, Ricky Burton of Madison; his step sons, Jeremy (Kerrie) King of Corydon, Ind., Matthew Welch of Madison, and Ben Welch of Madison; nine grandchildren; four step grandchildren;. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth; and his grandparents, Selby and Lena Burton.
Funeral services were conducted Monday, Feb. 24, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre - Hanover Chapel, 278 East Main Street in Hanover with Dicky Copeland officiating. Interment followed in the Lick Branch Cemetery near Deputy, Ind.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020