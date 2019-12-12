Robert George Liberty, Jr., 59, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his best friend and caregiver, Annie E. Valentine of Carrollton; and a daughter; Christina Capps of Tampa, Fla.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019