Robert George Liberty Jr.

Obituary
Robert George Liberty, Jr., 59, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include his best friend and caregiver, Annie E. Valentine of Carrollton; and a daughter; Christina Capps of Tampa, Fla.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 12, 2019
