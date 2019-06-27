Robert Kenneth "Bob" Albert, 75, of Bedford died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Baptist Hospital East in Louisville, Ky.
Funeral Services will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Mike Huff officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia June Sutherland Albert of Bedford; four sons, Michael Todd Albert of Bedford, Robert Douglas Albert, Greensburg, Ind, Kenneth Wade Albert of Bedford, and Damon Joseph (Stephanie) Albert of Bedford; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvio J. Albert and Priscilla Dorothy Davis Albert; a grandchild, John Merideth; a great-grandchild, Jaxon Wingham; and his father and mother-in-law, Ishmael and June Sutherland.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 27, 2019