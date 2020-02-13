Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Myron Vories. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Myron Vories, age 60, of Carrollton, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

He was born on August 26, 1959 in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky., the son of Robert Eugene Vories and Lola Pearl Taylor Vories of Campbellsburg, Ky.

He was a member of the English Christian Church and served as a deacon for several years. His greatest pleasure was reading and studying the Bible, God's Holy Word.

He enjoyed his farm, the family farm owned by the Vories family since the 1800's.

He loved raising and working with cattle and always enjoyed the beauty of God's creation.

He had retired from the Source Corporation in Louisville in 2014. He was currently working for Wal-Mart in Carrollton for the last two years.

He was a loving father and grandfather and a friend to everyone.

He is survived by his wife; Barbara Ann Annis Vories, to whom he married on Dec. 14, 1984; a daughter; Megan Michelle Vories (Stanton) of Richmond, Ky.; a step daughter; Angela Annis of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Jaeline Cierra Nicole Annis, Chloe Destiny Deanna Annis, Tristan Mikel Hurt and Eastan Robert Chase Hurt. He was the wonderful son of Bob and Lola Vories of Campbellsburg, Ky.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at noon at the English Christian Church with the Rev. Paul Sims officiating the service. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon. at the English Christian Church. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Robert Myron Vories, age 60, of Carrollton, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.He was born on August 26, 1959 in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky., the son of Robert Eugene Vories and Lola Pearl Taylor Vories of Campbellsburg, Ky.He was a member of the English Christian Church and served as a deacon for several years. His greatest pleasure was reading and studying the Bible, God's Holy Word.He enjoyed his farm, the family farm owned by the Vories family since the 1800's.He loved raising and working with cattle and always enjoyed the beauty of God's creation.He had retired from the Source Corporation in Louisville in 2014. He was currently working for Wal-Mart in Carrollton for the last two years.He was a loving father and grandfather and a friend to everyone.He is survived by his wife; Barbara Ann Annis Vories, to whom he married on Dec. 14, 1984; a daughter; Megan Michelle Vories (Stanton) of Richmond, Ky.; a step daughter; Angela Annis of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Jaeline Cierra Nicole Annis, Chloe Destiny Deanna Annis, Tristan Mikel Hurt and Eastan Robert Chase Hurt. He was the wonderful son of Bob and Lola Vories of Campbellsburg, Ky.Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at noon at the English Christian Church with the Rev. Paul Sims officiating the service. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon. at the English Christian Church. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close