Obituary

Robert Desma Scott, 77, of Bedford formerly of Carrollton, Ky. died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the Hospice of Norton Health Care Pavilion in Louisville.

Services were held at the Dividing Ridge Apostolic Church in Sanders, Ky. with Pastor Jerry Knox officiating.

Survivors include nine children, Robert D. Scott, of Carrollton, Melody Ritch, of Bedford, Sara Darlage of Columbus., Ind., James Scott of Columbus, Donald Scott of Carrollton, Patricia Smith of Carrollton, Theda Messick of Conway, Ariz., Vanessa Gividen of Louisville, and David Robinson of Florida; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. His parents Robert Scott and Cleo Patra McIntyre Scott and a granddaughter preceded him in death.

Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019

