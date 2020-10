Or Copy this URL to Share

CARROLLTON, Ky. – Roger Alan Brotz, 68, of Carrollton, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Jonee Kinner Brotz. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Harper Brotz and Dorothy Moorehouse Brotz.

A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Sims officiating.





