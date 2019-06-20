Roger G. Ogburn, 53, of Guston, died, Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Norton Hosparus in-patient unit in Louisville, Ky.
Mr. Ogburn was a member of Pleasant View Baptist church. He was foremost a loving husband, devoted father and overall family man. Roger was a farmer, helping many in the local communities as a Crop Advisor for Nutrien Ag Solutions. He also was an avid outdoorsman, who thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 5, at Pleasant View Baptist Church, in McQuady, Ky. Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg was entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Stone Ogburn; his mother, Olivene Ogburn of Carrollton, Ky.; six children, John Ogburn, of Harned, Ky.; Bethany (Brandon) Wilfong of Hardinsburg, Ky., Jacob Ogburn of Brandenburg, Luke Ogburn, Caleb Ogburn and Joshua Ogburn all of Guston; and four grandchildren; a sister, Becky (Gary) Croxton of Milton, Ky.; two brothers, David Ogburn of Carrollton and Wesley (Brenda) Ogburn of Shelbyville, Ky . His father, Donald Grant Ogburn preceded him in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 20, 2019