Ronald Dean Kellems, 82 of Madison died Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Gilbert, Ariz.
Survivors include a daughter Deana Marene Garrett of Gilbert; a son Kevin Shaw Kellems of Canaan, Ind.; one granddaughter; and a step-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Earl and Margaret Reed Kellems; and his second wife, Sallie Howard Kellems; and a step-grandson.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Fairmount Cemetery in Madison.
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019