Ronald E. Perry Sr.

Service Information
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN
47250
(812)-265-5577
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ronald E. Perry, Sr., 68, of Madison, died Sunday, Sept.1, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. A final salute will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday at the Funeral Centre by the Major Samuel Woodfill of Post No. 9 of the American Legion with full military honors to follow at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Maria J. Bruegge Perry of Madison; sons, Ronald Everett (Jennifer) Perry, Jr. of West Harrison, Ind., Jeremy (Shannon) Perry of Aurora, Ind.; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, George Everett Perry, Sr.; and his mother, Leona Doris Harris Perry.
Published in The News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.