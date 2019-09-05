Ronald E. Perry, Sr., 68, of Madison, died Sunday, Sept.1, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. A final salute will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday at the Funeral Centre by the Major Samuel Woodfill of Post No. 9 of the American Legion with full military honors to follow at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Maria J. Bruegge Perry of Madison; sons, Ronald Everett (Jennifer) Perry, Jr. of West Harrison, Ind., Jeremy (Shannon) Perry of Aurora, Ind.; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, George Everett Perry, Sr.; and his mother, Leona Doris Harris Perry.
Published in The News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019