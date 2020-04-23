Ronald McCane, 70, of Milton, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Welch McCane; one daughter, Anna (Jeff) Hawkins of Carrollton, Ky.; two sons, Steven (Gina) McCane of Lexington, Ky., and Glenn (Stephanie) McCane of Denton, Texas; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Louis and Anna Mae Smith McCane.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services will be held. Interment will be in Bedford Cemetery. Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020