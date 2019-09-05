Ronnie Lee Wallace, 57, of Bedford, KY died at his Trimble County residence on August 28, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Mable Smith Wallace; his wife Darlene Webster Wallace of Bedford; children, Robert (Kayla) Hawkins, Jesse Hawkins, and Mary Wallace all of Bedford; six grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Wallace ; his stepfather Bill Proctor, and his grandparents.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 30, at Ransdell Funeral Home, in Bedford, with the Rev. Larry Franklin officiating.
Cremation was chosen. Burial will be private and done at a later date.
Published in The News-Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019