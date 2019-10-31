Ronnie Mills, 64 of Ghent passed away Thursday evening, Oct. 24, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late Addison and JanRose Jones Mills. He was also preceded in death by his brother; Addison Mills Jr. He was the Husband of Robin Mills of Ghent. Ronnie was employed by The Malcomb Group in Ghent.
Besides his wife, he is also survived by his two daughters, Amy Donahue Terence Bowman of Elsmere, Ky., and Emily (Charlie) Webb of Carrollton, Ky; one son, Jackson Boo (Haley Dermon) Donahue of Ghent; one sister, Gina (Andy) Beutel of Dry Ridge, Ky.; and two grandchildren, Ava and Zanden Webb. Also surviving are his nephews; Justin, Johnathon, and Nolan; nieces, Elizabeth, Kayla, Olivia, and Allie.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Graham-Dunn Funeral Home. A private family graveside service was held Monday at the Ghent Cemetery.
Donations may be made to Carroll County Junior Panthers Basketball.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019