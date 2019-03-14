Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa "Rosie" Mack. View Sign

Rosa "Rosie" Lee Mahoney Mack, 77, of Madison, entered this life on Jan. 1, 1942, in Owen County, Ky. She was the loving daughter of the late George and Josie Davis Mahoney. She resided her early life in Carrollton, Ky. and attended school there. On November 22, 1973, she was united in marriage to Norman Lee "Butch" Mack at the Lancaster Baptist Church in Lancaster, Ind. She was raised in and a member of the Cove Hill Baptist Church in Carroll County and attended the Hopewell Baptist Church in Volga, Ind. She had worked early in life for the Cabinet Factory in Charlestown and then retired after 36 years as an assembler at Reliance Electric Company. She had resided in Lancaster since 1973 and was an awesome cook, loved gardening, going fishing, and bowling. She was a beloved wife, devoted mom and mama. Rosa died on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.

Rosa will be missed by her loving husband of 45 years, Norman Lee "Butch" Mack of Madison, Ind.; her loving daughter, Darlene Carrivue and her husband Wade, of Ghent, Ky.; her loving son, Orville Marsh and his wife, Carol of Madison; her beloved grandchildren, Chris and Adam Irwin, Nathan and Jason Arvin, Doug, Beth, Jenna, and Joel Marsh, Zachary Lock, and Jonah Hill; her adoring great-grandchildren, Kristen Erwin, Daphne, Natalie, Brittany, Kirstin, Ashton Ray, and Erin Arvin, Chelsea, Chloe, and Kylee Marsh, Emma Rose Parker, Shelton Waters, Oliver Hill, and Aidan Locke; her loving sister, Maydell Proctor and her husband, Lewis of Carrollton; her sister-in-laws, Roberta Osborne of North Vernon, Ind., Beulah Harlow of Madison, Sylvia Louden and her husband, Larry of Madison; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, George Mahoney; her mother, Josie Davis Mahoney; her daughters, Anita Marsh, and Patricia Locke; her brothers, Alfred Mahoney, and Richard Mahoney; and her sister, Mary Cannon.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 15, 2019, at 2 p.m., by Pastor Frank Hile and Pastor Steve Herald at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment will follow in the Dupont Cemetery in Dupont, Ind.

Friends may visit Thursday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

325 Demaree Drive

Madison , IN 47250

(812) 265-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019

