Rosa Mae Nevils Travis, 76, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Signature Healthcare in Carrollton, Ky.

Survivors include three sons, Carl (Joyce) Travis of Burlington, Ky., John C. (Billie) Travis of Georgetown, Ky. and James (Roxanne) Travis of Elsmere, Ky.; seven daughters, Haddie Mae Lawson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Alice Hines of Louisville, Ky.; Mary Travis of Dayton, Ohio, Nancy Jones of Louisville, Doreen Brown of Louisville, Loreen Weddington of Baltimore, Md., and Rose (Tim) Swann of Simpsonville, Ky.; a sister, Mary Berry of Carrollton; and two brothers, Paul Nevils of Carrollton and John Nevils of Ghent. Her mother, Laura Sanders Nevils and father, Ben Nevils; husband, Charles Travis; daughter, Laura Spradley; and sons, Henry Travis, Charles Travis and Omer Travis preceded her in death. Five siblings also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Warsaw Consolidated Second Baptist Church in Warsaw, Ky. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be in Ghent Second Baptist Church cemetery.

Graham-Dunn Funeral Home in Carrollton was entrusted with the arrangements.