Rosalie Huffington Means, 70, of Hanover, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, May 16, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with the Rev. Tony Robbins officiating. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens, 9306 North US 421 near Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Dale Means of Hanover; two daughters, Rhonda (Billy) Buchanan of Milton, Ky., and Regina Marie Liter of Bedford, Ky.; a step-son, Heath (Chelsea) Buchanan of Sulphur, Ky.; a step-daughter, Kayla Buchanan of Milton; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents George A. and Helen Tingle Huffington.