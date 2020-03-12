Rosalie Jones Evans, 81, of Madison, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 7:10 p.m. at the Our Hospice of South Central Indiana in Columbus, Ind.
Survivors include her husband, John Thomas "J.T." Evans of Madison; her sons, David Elles of Madison, and Brian (Margie) Elles of Madison; her daughter, Debra Susan "Susie" Smith and her companion, Ralph Thompson of Carrollton, Ky.; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; one step grandson; and two step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard L. Jones; and her mother, Clarabel Smoot Jones.
Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 8, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Pastor Troy Hedges officiating. Interment followed in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020