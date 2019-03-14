Obituary

Ruby Marie Lanham Hartman, 79, of Milton died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Unit of Norton Pavilion in Louisville, Kentucky.

Survivors include her sons, Walter Ray (Sharon) Breeden of Campbellsburg, Ky., Kenneth Wayne Breeden of Milton, Ky., Dennis Daren (Stephanie) Wood of Maysville, Ky.; a daughter, Darlene Renee White of Milton; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Lanham, her mother, Tokie Hamblin Lanham; her husbands, Lee Melton, and James F. Hartman.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m., by Bro. Clifton Hartley and Evangelist Logan Fugate at the Cross Plains Church of Christ, 2462 E. County Road 1050 South in Cross Plains, Ind. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery in Cross Plains.

Friends may visit Friday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison and Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Cross Plains Church of Christ, in Cross Plains. Funeral Home Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre

325 Demaree Drive

Madison , IN 47250

(812) 265-5577

