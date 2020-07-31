CARROLLTON, Ky. – Ryan Leslie Huffman, 54, of Carrollton, Ky. entered this life on May 12, 1966 at Truth or Consequences, N.M., so was his birth truly on that day, or was this a day of consequence? So as time has passed his mother has confirmed yes, that big boy was born on that day. Ryan attended Hot Springs High School there in Truth or Consequences, where he was raised and later received his GED, not that he truly needed it due to his self-taught education that he prided himself on. Ryan could pretty much figure anything out and fix it, or he could tell you how to do it, whether you wanted to know those instructions or not. He was just like that, full of useless information, dates, times, unimportant knowledge to most people but he was sure glad to share it with you. It was said Ryan never really knew how to "shut up". Well, 30 years ago Big Ryan met this sweet little lady, Rebecca Jean Prosser, and with his great ability to talk a person into anything, he married her on May 10, 1992 at a place called Elephant Butte, New Mexico and it did take him two years to get that done. So if you thought you were great at telling jokes, Ryan could ruin that joke real quick, so there was really no need in even trying to tell it. Ryan was kind of a Western fan earlier in life especially, when it came to movies or getting dressed, it took Rebecca a long time to get him out of those boots and shorts. Then there was the low budget Sci-Fi films, and I mean low budget, the kind that could bore you to sleep. Ryan also felt the need to think he was a farmer when he was really, really green thumb challenged. For a time, Ryan found a need to ride a Harley Davidson and did that until the heart doctor put a stop to it, so he traded that in for a John Deere tractor. If you knew Ryan and his motto, "work smarter, not harder", the things he could figure out to do with that tractor were amazing. Since Ryan couldn't make it at farming, because he couldn't keep things green except for a tractor, he found a career with NUCOR Gallatin in Ghent, Kentucky where he would toil away in the hot mill for the past 23 years. He and Rebecca made their home on in Carrollton and he was King of his castle. If you didn't know it, Ryan hated his picture being taken, so his sweet sister in law, Teresa, loved to chase him with that camera, making him use that colorful language. Ryan, being that nurturing kind of man, he fell in love with his four legged child, "Lily" who brought much fun to his life. Ryan made a quick departure from Carrollton when he shocked the coroner and the funeral director by joining his brother and father on the other side of life at 4:52 a.m. at his home. This quick departure has left a world of sorrow for his sweet mom, beloved wife, extended family, and large circle of friends and co-workers. As it has been said by one of Ryan's close co-workers, "He had skin of iron with a heart of gold". So if you haven't figured it out yet, Ryan loved humorous obituaries, so as he asked, it has been delivered, we just wish this wasn't true. Ryan we look forward to seeing you in that great Sci-Fi in the Sky.
Ryan will be missed by his loving wife of 28 years, Rebecca Huffman of Carrollton, Ky.; his heart broken mother, Pat Huffman of Madison, Ind.; his sister in law, Teresa Huffman of Madison; his nephew, Robert R. Huffman III of New York City, N. Y.; Karen Peters, who was like a sister to him of Madison; his mother in law, Anna Magill of Pittsburg, Penn.; his brothers in law, Bruce Fedorka and his wife, Lisa of Baltimore, Maryland, Arthur "Butch" Prosser and his wife, Sandy of Monessen, Penn.; his sisters in law, Gwen Murphy and her companion, Jack of Jefferson Hills, Penn., Jenny Fitzwater and her husband, Henry of Baltimore, Md.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Huffman, died December 23, 2005; his brother, Robert Ragan "Bob" Huffman died August 23, 2015; and his father in law, Francis Magill in 2007.
Summing up a life of truth and consequences, remarks will be made 5 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, by Pastor Bill Johnson at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Ryan's request was to be cremated so that his ashes may remain at his home to share some dust around the house to keep Rebecca busy and she isn't done yelling at him for his departure. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 - 5 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.
Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com