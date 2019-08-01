Samuel David "Sam" Kelly, 73, of Hanover, died Monday, July 29, 2019,. at the Hanover Health & Rehab Center in Hanover.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m., Friday, August 2, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre - Hanover Chapel, 278 East Main Street in Hanover with Pastor Chris Chavez officiating. Interment will be private in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Milton, Ky. Friends may visit Friday from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home in Hanover.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Joyce Stuart Kelly of Hanover; daughters, Amy Augustin of Hanover, Ginger (Jose) Hernandez of Hanover; and one grandson. He was preceded in death by his father, James Kelly, Sr., his mother, Ethel Hord Kelly; one grandson; and his son-in-law, James Augustin.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019