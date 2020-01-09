Sarah Frances Chowning, 75, of Carrollton and formerly of Frankfort, Ky., died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Henry County on Sept. 18, 1944, to the late Henry and Cecile Sutherland Taylor.
Funeral services will be held 1- 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, at Relevant Church in Carrollton with the Rev. Rusty Bennett officiating.
Survivors include, two brothers, Henry R. Taylor and John W. Taylor both of Frankfort; two sons, Sam G. Chowning Jr. of LaGrange, Ky. and William W. Baker of Carrollton; daughters, Ellen L. Chowning of Tenn., Betty Ann Crouch, Sarah R. Thomas; Roberta L. Lynn all of Carrollton, and Katherine L. Robinson of Trimble County, Ky.; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam G. Chowning Sr.; and a brother, Howard L. Taylor.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020