Sharon "Sherri" Bartley, 74, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at her home in Carrollton.
She was born on Feb. 23, 1945 in Chicago, Cook County, Ill., the daughter of the late Everett Dailey and Cordella Dowell Dailey Williams. After her high school graduation, she went on to attend Berea College and the University of Louisville. After moving to Carrollton she had owned a dress shop and served as a Partner and Broker of Bartley Real Estate & Associates, LLC.
She loved to play the piano and had served for several years as the Carrollton Christian Church Organist. She was a member of the Carrollton Christian Church where she served as church treasurer, church trustee and finance chairperson. She had been active in the church choir for many years.
She was a member of the Carrollton Women's Club and Girl Scouts of America.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Bartley of Carrollton; a daughter and son in-law, Katrina (Jason) Baute of Carrollton and two grandchildren, Cecilia Rose Baute and Scarlett Rae Baute.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Dixie Wood.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11a.m. at the Carrollton Christian Church with the Rev. Tammie Douglas officiating the service. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Carrollton Christian Church and from 9 – 11a.m.. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in the Merritt Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Carrollton Christian Church Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020