Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon "Sherri" Bartley. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carrollton Christian Church 310 Fifth Street Carrollton , KY View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Carrollton Christian Church 310 Fifth Street Carrollton , KY View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Carrollton Christian Church 310 Fifth Street Carrollton , KY View Map Burial Following Services Merritt Cemetery 14 Old Wyoming Road Mount Vernon , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon "Sherri" Bartley, 74, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at her home in Carrollton.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1945 in Chicago, Cook County, Ill., the daughter of the late Everett Dailey and Cordella Dowell Dailey Williams. After her high school graduation, she went on to attend Berea College and the University of Louisville. After moving to Carrollton she had owned a dress shop and served as a Partner and Broker of Bartley Real Estate & Associates, LLC.

She loved to play the piano and had served for several years as the Carrollton Christian Church Organist. She was a member of the Carrollton Christian Church where she served as church treasurer, church trustee and finance chairperson. She had been active in the church choir for many years.

She was a member of the Carrollton Women's Club and Girl Scouts of America.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Bartley of Carrollton; a daughter and son in-law, Katrina (Jason) Baute of Carrollton and two grandchildren, Cecilia Rose Baute and Scarlett Rae Baute.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Dixie Wood.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11a.m. at the Carrollton Christian Church with the Rev. Tammie Douglas officiating the service. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Carrollton Christian Church and from 9 – 11a.m.. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in the Merritt Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Carrollton Christian Church Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Sharon "Sherri" Bartley, 74, of Carrollton, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at her home in Carrollton.She was born on Feb. 23, 1945 in Chicago, Cook County, Ill., the daughter of the late Everett Dailey and Cordella Dowell Dailey Williams. After her high school graduation, she went on to attend Berea College and the University of Louisville. After moving to Carrollton she had owned a dress shop and served as a Partner and Broker of Bartley Real Estate & Associates, LLC.She loved to play the piano and had served for several years as the Carrollton Christian Church Organist. She was a member of the Carrollton Christian Church where she served as church treasurer, church trustee and finance chairperson. She had been active in the church choir for many years.She was a member of the Carrollton Women's Club and Girl Scouts of America.She is survived by her husband, Frank Bartley of Carrollton; a daughter and son in-law, Katrina (Jason) Baute of Carrollton and two grandchildren, Cecilia Rose Baute and Scarlett Rae Baute.She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister; Dixie Wood.Funeral Services will be on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11a.m. at the Carrollton Christian Church with the Rev. Tammie Douglas officiating the service. Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Carrollton Christian Church and from 9 – 11a.m.. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at the church. Burial will be in the Merritt Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Ky.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Carrollton Christian Church Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close