1/
Shirley A. (Clifton) Richmond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Clifton Richmond, 76, of Bedford, died Wednesday, Sept, 9, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include her husband, David R. Richmond; one daughter, Ruth Ann Richmond of Bedford; one son: David D. (Cindy) Richmond of Bedford; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Carl and Shirley Mae (Snow) Clifton.
Private funeral services will be conducted at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford, with interment to follow in Campbellsburg, Ky. Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ransdell Funeral Home
441 Highway 42 West
Bedford, KY 40006
(502) 255-7180
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved