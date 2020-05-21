MILTON, Ky. – Shirley Jean Higbie Liter, 82, of Milton, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 7:45 a.m. at the Baptist Health Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

Survivors include her husband, Leroy Wayne Liter of Milton; daughters, Kellie Dean of Milton, and Toni Liter of Madison, Ind.; her son, Bradley Liter of Milton; and a grandson. She was preceded in death by her father, Major Higbie; her mother, Thelma Heath Higbie; her father and mother in law, Roy Beckham Liter, and Eunice Brooke Leach Liter.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:30 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, by Bro. Aaron Snelling at the Mt. Byrd Christian Church, in Milton. Interment will follow in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton. Friends may visit at the church at noon, Thursday until the time of service . Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover was entrusted with the arrangements.

