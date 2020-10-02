CARROLLTON, Ky. – Shirley Jean Roberts, 86, of Carrollton, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Survivors include her husband, Charles E. Roberts; a son; Charles Lee "Chuck" (Debbie) Roberts of Carrollton; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess Dudley Fishback and Reva Frances Fishback.

Funeral Services were held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating. Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.



