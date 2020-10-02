1/
Shirley Jean (Fishback) Roberts
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Shirley Jean Roberts, 86, of Carrollton, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. 
Survivors include her husband, Charles E. Roberts; a son; Charles Lee "Chuck" (Debbie) Roberts of Carrollton; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess Dudley Fishback and Reva Frances Fishback.
Funeral Services were held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Butcher officiating.  Burial was in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
