Stanley "Dick" Wayne Stuart, 84, of Lexington died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at 4 p.m. at his home near Lexington.

Survivors include his daughter, Doris Short of Commiskey, Ind.; his step-sons, Timothy and Brian Hartwell; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his companion of ten years, Maggie Burgin of Carrollton, Ky. He was preceded in death by his father, David Ollie Stuart; his mother, Lenna White Stuart; and his wife, Erma Fay Thorne Stuart.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. with the Rev. Skip Napier officiating. Interment will be private in the Smyrna Monroe Presbyterian Cemetery near Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

