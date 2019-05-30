Stella Louise Bowling, 90, of Crestwood, Ky., died April 23, 2019, after a sudden illness.
She was born on April 15, 1929 to Jake and Beauzetta Furnish of Carrollton.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Hall (Lee); and sons, Greg Hutcherson (Cindy) and Gordon Hutcherson; grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd C. Bowling.
A memorial is planned for Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m. at the Middletown SDA Church, 125 N. Watterson Trail, Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The News-Democrat on May 30, 2019